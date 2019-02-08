Police fired bullets at us, Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says

Lusaka — Hakainde Hichilema, the leader of Zambia’s main opposition party, said police fired live ammunition at him and his supporters on Friday.

The incident took place during a political rally in the southwest of the country, his spokesperson, Brian Mwiinga, said in a text message. The opposition leader wasn’t hurt, he said.

Western Province police commissioner Charles Lungu was unaware of the incident, he said by text message.

“It was shocking, the police just came from nowhere and began discharging live ammunition,” Mwiinga said. “Hichilema’s life is in danger.”

With Matthew Hill

Bloomberg