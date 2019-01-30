World / Africa

Daughter of Sudan opposition leader detained as professors protest

Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, who is deputy head of the opposition Umma Party, has supported the current wave of protests across Sudan

30 January 2019 - 17:19 Khalid Abdelaziz
FILE PHOTO: Sudanese leading opposition figure Sadiq al-Mahdi addresses his supporters after he returned from nearly a year in self-imposed exile in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2018. REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
FILE PHOTO: Sudanese leading opposition figure Sadiq al-Mahdi addresses his supporters after he returned from nearly a year in self-imposed exile in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2018. REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

Khartoum — Security forces detained the daughter of Sudanese opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi on Wednesday, her family said, as antigovernment protests spread to the capital’s main university.

Two security vehicles arrived at Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi’s home in Khartoum in the morning and took her away, her sister Rabah said, a day after Sudan’s security chief ordered the release of dozens of detained protesters.

There was no immediate comment from the government.

Mariam is deputy head of the opposition Umma Party headed by her father, who is Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister and was overthrown by President Omar al-Bashir in a coup in 1989. She has supported a wave of protests that have shaken cities across Sudan since December 19. Demonstrators, frustrated with bread and fuel shortages and other economic hardships, have called for the end of Bashir’s three-decade rule.

Rights groups say at least 45 people have been killed. The government puts the death count at 30.

About 250 professors from the University of Khartoum protested on campus on Wednesday, demanding a new transitional administration to replace the current one. About 510 of the university’s professors signed a memo calling for the creation of a “sovereign body” to form a new government and oversee a four-year transitional period. The university educated many of Sudan’s leading politicians and has been the scene of protests and unrest throughout the country’s tempestuous history.

“The University of Khartoum’s role as an academic institution is to find solutions for the peaceful transfer of power,” Montasser al-Tayeb, one of the professors, told reporters.

Sadiq al-Mahdi returned to Sudan in December from nearly a year in self-imposed exile and called for a democratic transition before thousands of supporters. He was overthrown by an alliance of Islamists and military commanders, led by Bashir, that still forms the nucleus of the governing National Congress Party.

Reuters

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Six powerhouses set to shape Africa’s future

Elections, unemployment and internal problems in SA, the DRC, Nigeria, Sudan, Ethiopia and Algeria have the potential to destabilise regions on the ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Sudan police fire tear gas as protesters attempt march on presidential palace

Rallies take place around the country as demonstrators in Khartoum call for President Omar al-Bashir to resign after the price of bread was raised
World
6 days ago

Sudan doctors hold silent protest over medic’s killing

The doctor was killed during clashes between protesters and security forces in Khartoum
World
9 days ago

Sudanese police intensify crackdown on protesters ahead of parliament march

Demonstrators have been staging regular marches against al-Bashir’s three-decade rule since December 19
World
9 days ago

Most read

1.
European Central Bank reshuffle kicks into high ...
World / Europe
2.
Trump pushes back against US spy chiefs on North ...
World / Americas
3.
A last throw of the Brexit dice for Theresa May
World / Europe
4.
Trump tells legislators: Don’t waste time, deal ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Six powerhouses set to shape Africa’s future
Opinion / Columnists

Central Africa Republic peace talks stumble over militia amnesty
World / Africa

Fight over Yemen granary tests truce as food becomes a weapon
World

Sudan police fire tear gas as protesters attempt march on presidential palace
World / Africa

South Sudan starts pumping more crude oil from Unity fields
World / Africa

Sudan doctors hold silent protest over medic’s killing
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.