Central Africa Republic peace talks stumble over militia amnesty

Bangui — The Central African Republic’s (CAR’s) government and armed militias who control most of the country held more peace talks on Wednesday but an amnesty proposal is impeding progress, sources close to the negotiations said.

The country fell into crisis in 2012 after violence erupted from a mainly Muslim rebel insurgency known as the Seleka that sparked the creation of rival Christian militias known as the anti-Balaka.

The new talks, which started last week with senior CAR officials and rebel chiefs in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, came after a lasting agreement could not be reached in seven previous rounds.

Talks have focused since Monday on the demands of the 14 armed groups, notably the formation of a unity government and the amnesty proposal for warlords, national television TVCA reported.