World / Africa

Central African soccer boss faces war crimes judges

CAF executive, allegedly a former militia leader, was detained while in France on official business

29 January 2019 - 16:21 Stephanie van den Berg
Central African Republic's soccer executive and alleged militia leader, Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona appears before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, January 25, 2019. Picture: KOEN VAN WEEL / REUTERS
The Hague — The Central African Republic’s top soccer executive came before judges at the International Criminal Court, days after being handed over by France to face allegations of war crimes against the Muslim population of his country.

Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona, allegedly a former militia leader, was detained on December 12 while in France on official business, his lawyer told judges. A French court approved his extradition on December 31.

He was arrested while on “an official mission order saying he was president of the Central African Football Federation”, lawyer Eric Plouvier told the court. Ngaissona was elected top executive of CAF, Africa’s football governing body, in 2018.

International Criminal Court prosecutors accuse Ngaissona, 51, of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, extermination, deportation, persecution, torture, attacking civilians, and recruiting child soldiers.

Ngaissona, who earlier denied the charges, spoke only briefly in court to confirm his identity and that he was informed of the charges against him. A follow-up hearing was set for June 18, when prosecutors will provide details about their indictment.

Ngaissona has been described by prosecutors as the “senior leader” of the mostly Christian anti-balaka militia that carried out systematic attacks against the Muslim population in 2013-14. The Central African Republic has been mired in violence since a coalition of mostly northern rebels known as Seleka seized power in March 2013. Their brutal rule gave rise to the anti-balaka militia, who opposed them.

The International Criminal Court has said it is investigating crimes committed by all parties in the conflict. In November, Alfred Yekatom, another leader of the anti-balaka militia and a sitting member of the country's parliament, was handed over to the court.

Reuters

DA to approach UN, ICC and parliament on Zimbabwe crisis

Mmusi Maimane lashed out at what he called Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘brotherhood of big man politics’ which is pursued at the expense of human rights 
1 day ago

ICC halts release of Ivory Coast’s Laurent Gbagbo

Prosecutors filed a challenge to keep pair behind bars while ICC considers an overall appeal against acquittal
12 days ago

ICC acquits former Ivory Coast strongman Laurent Gbagbo

The International Criminal Court ordered his immediate release, saying the prosecution had failed to satisfy the burden of proof
World
14 days ago

