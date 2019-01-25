About $1m stolen from Robert Mugabe’s briefcase, court hears

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe lost close to $1m from a stashed briefcase at his rural home, a court heard on Thursday.

The amount stolen had previously been put at $150,000, but new evidence at the Chinhoyi magistrate's court revealed that the actual figure was $922,000.

The country is facing a critical shortage of foreign currency with industries shutting down as a result. Ordinary citizens are forced to queue for hours to access cash which is only available in limited amounts.

Prosecutors allege that in 2016, Mugabe placed the money in a briefcase at his homestead in Zvimba. Mugabe allegedly gave the briefcase to his housekeeper Constance Mugabe for safekeeping, without telling her the contents.

On March 1, Mugabe demanded the briefcase from the housekeeper, who professed ignorance about its whereabouts, but promised to look for it.

Mugabe later ordered one of his employees to look for the briefcase on January 6 after receiving reports news on how several suspects had spent the money.

Constance Mugabe later confessed to knowing the whereabouts of the briefcase and it was discovered that she and three accomplices had allegedly splurged on houses, cars and farm animals.

When the briefcase was discovered it only had $78,000 inside.

Mugabe has not been seen at the court case, and his whereabouts have been unconfirmed since late November when President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his successor, said the ailing 94 year old was in Singapore for medical treatment, and was unable to walk.