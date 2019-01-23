Zimbabwe seeks wiser ways to use water

Harare — Bensen Muzamba knows the cost of water only too well. He runs a maize farm outside Harare, but because of poor rains at the start of the season, he was forced to purchase water to irrigate his crop — something he can ill afford.

As with many farmers across the country, he relies on rainfall, and struggles if it does not come when expected.

“It’s tough when you have to buy water ... and sellers demand foreign currency,” Muzamba told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, inspecting maize plants on his land about 15km from Harare.

As Zimbabwe struggles with the fallout from a slow start to the rainy season, bulk suppliers that deliver water in tankers have increased their prices, citing the high cost of extracting groundwater. And with dam levels down — though recent rains have helped — cities such as Bulawayo have been exploring ways to curb water consumption in homes.

Meanwhile, violent clashes have erupted over shortages of fuel and a government-imposed fuel price hike, while US dollars, one of Zimbabwe’s main currencies, are hard to come by.

Groundwater is essential to ensure farmers can grow enough food crops, but some borehole owners in Harare have been selling 1,000 litres of water for about $30, twice the going rate in October.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), a government agency, charges $10 for 1,000 litres from state-owned dams — but even that is expensive for farmers used to free rain.

Washington Zhakata, director of the climate-change department at the ministry of lands, agriculture and rural resettlement, said declining rainfall in the past couple of decades has caused Zimbabwe’s groundwater levels to fall and shortened the time periods in which water is available.

This, he said, had affected farming nationwide.

“The distribution of rainfall across the country has been uneven, coupled with extended dryness,” Zhakata said by e-mail, linking the shifts to global warming.

Average temperatures around the world have already risen about 1ºC above pre-industrial times, and Southern Africa is expected to see drier conditions as warming continues.

Sobona Mtisi, an independent researcher on water and climate change in Zimbabwe, said rainfall has been low but the nation had enough groundwater stocks to meet rising demand. Still, Zimbabwe would benefit from better methods for managing its groundwater, he said.

“[It] needs to be managed sustainably through an effective and evidence-based groundwater policy,” said the UK-based Mtisi.