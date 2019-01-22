World / Africa

Emmerson Mnangagwa says security forces will be probed after violence against protesters

The protests, which were sparked by Zimbabwe's more than doubling of fuel prices, were met with a fierce response from the army and police

22 January 2019 - 11:17 Agency Staff
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on as he gives a media conference at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS / PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on as he gives a media conference at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS / PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Harare — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday vowed to investigate the security forces after they launched a brutal crackdown on protesters, activists and organisers of demonstrations that erupted last week.

"Violence or misconduct by our security forces is unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe," he said on Twitter. "Chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated. Misconduct will be investigated. If required, heads will roll."

He also sharply criticised the protests that were marked by rioting and looting.

"Everyone has the right to protest, but this was not a peaceful protest. Wanton violence and cynical destruction; looting police stations, stealing guns and uniforms; incitement and threats of violence," he said. "This is not the Zimbabwean way."

Mnangagwa issued his statement after landing back in Harare, having cut short a foreign tour seeking much-needed investment.

The protests, which were sparked by the government's more than doubling of fuel prices, were met with a fierce response from the army and police.

At least 12 people were killed and 78 treated for gunshot injuries, according to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, which recorded more than 240 incidents of assault and torture.

About 700 people have been arrested.

AFP

Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa cuts short foreign tour as criticism grows

The UN has fiercely criticised the government reaction to the protests as allegations mount of shootings, beatings and abductions of opposition ...
World
1 day ago

Mnangagwa dismisses rumours of ‘palace coup’ in Zimbabwe

The president’s spokesperson brushes off talk of a coup as ‘trivia’ while laywers and advocacy groups fight to declare the internet shutdown illegal
World
1 day ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: History shows SA would do well to resist rushing to Zimbabwe’s aid

Zimbabwe, we often forget, is not SA’s 10th province. Nor are we its nanny
News
4 hours ago

Internet shutdown during protests was illegal, Zimbabwe court rules

Judge Owen Tagu has ordered that network operators immediately restore unrestricted access
World
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
Former Nissan chief Ghosn’s latest bail request ...
World / Asia
2.
Egypt sends TV host to jail for interviewing gay ...
World / Africa
3.
How the palm oil industry has taken a leaf out of ...
World
4.
Emmerson Mnangagwa says security forces will be ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: History shows SA would do well to resist rushing to ...
News

Mnangagwa dismisses rumours of ‘palace coup’ in Zimbabwe
World / Africa

Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa cuts short foreign tour as criticism grows
World / Africa

Internet shutdown during protests was illegal, Zimbabwe court rules
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.