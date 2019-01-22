EU and AU signal willingness to work with new DRC president

Brussels — The AU and the EU on Tuesday signalled their willingness to accept the official results of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election, despite bitter protests by the runner-up.

Felix Tshisekedi is expected to be sworn in as president on Thursday after the country’s highest court declared him victor, even though leaked figures suggested his opponent had won.

After talks between EU and AU foreign ministers in Brussels, the African bloc’s peace and security commissioner Smail Chergui said his organisation is “ready to work with president Mr Tshisekedi”.

The EU’s diplomatic chief, Federica Mogherini, did not give Tshisekedi such explicit backing. But she said Brussels had “taken note” of the officially declared results, and she referred to Tshisekedi as the “new president”.