World / Africa

EU and AU signal willingness to work with new DRC president

22 January 2019 - 18:06 Agency Staff
Supporters of runner-up Martin Fayulu carry a mock coffin bearing the slogan 'Farewell Felix' as they protest in Kinshasa, DRC, January 21 2019. Picture: TONY KARUMBA /AFP
Supporters of runner-up Martin Fayulu carry a mock coffin bearing the slogan 'Farewell Felix' as they protest in Kinshasa, DRC, January 21 2019. Picture: TONY KARUMBA /AFP

Brussels — The AU and the EU on Tuesday signalled their willingness to accept the official results of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election, despite bitter protests by the runner-up.

Felix Tshisekedi is expected to be sworn in as president on Thursday after the country’s highest court declared him victor, even though leaked figures suggested his opponent had won.

After talks between EU and AU foreign ministers in Brussels, the African bloc’s peace and security commissioner Smail Chergui said his organisation is “ready to work with president Mr Tshisekedi”.

The EU’s diplomatic chief, Federica Mogherini, did not give Tshisekedi such explicit backing. But she said Brussels had “taken note” of the officially declared results, and she referred to Tshisekedi as the “new president”.

“The task now for the new president includes major challenges in several sectors on the security, social, economic and governance fronts,” Mogherini said. “We think that all of this requires the president to be a unifier, willing to engage in dialogue both inside the country and abroad … to meet the political and economic aspirations of the people.”

In a further sign of the EU’s acceptance, the bloc will have an official representative at the inauguration. The identity and rank of the envoy was not given.

On December 27, the DRC expelled the EU’s head of mission, Bart Ouvry, a Belgian national, after the 28-nation bloc reimposed sanctions on 14 officials over a brutal crackdown on protests.

The ceremony will come after three weeks of growing tension over the drawn-out counting process after the December 30 vote.

After Tshisekedi was provisionally declared winner, his main rival Martin Fayulu appealed, but the constitutional court ruled against him.

At stake is political stewardship of the mineral-rich but notoriously unstable central African nation, which has been governed by strongman Joseph Kabila since 2001. Tshisekedi’s investiture will mark the country’s first peaceful handover of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.
AFP

 

Most read

1.
Experts claim it is safe to treble limit for ...
World
2.
Slowdown is ‘no disaster’, China watchdog boss ...
World
3.
As election nears, Nigeria recommends 50% minimum ...
World / Africa
4.
US court undercuts Trump’s plan to re-open ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

President's inauguration in DRC may be postponed
World / Africa

SA weighs up doubling amount of power it will buy from Inga 3 in DRC
National

Army kills militia chief and six others in east of DRC
World / Africa

Barrick swims against rising tide of resource nationalism in Zambia
Companies / Mining

Why AngloGold may have to leave home to keep up
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.