As election nears, Nigeria recommends 50% minimum wage rise

Abuja — Nigeria’s government is recommending a 50% rise in the minimum wage, weeks before a presidential election where the cost of living has become a major issue.

Labour minister Chris Ngige says the government will send a bill to parliament proposing an increase in the minimum monthly salary to 27,000 naira ($88) from the current level of 18,000 naira.

Africa’s top oil producer and most populous nation relies on crude sales for about two-thirds of government revenue, but lower prices pushed it into recession in 2016.

Though it emerged from the downturn in early 2017, growth remains weak and inflation hit a seven-month high of 11.44% in December.

Unions went on strike in 2018 year over the minimum wage, initially demanding a rise to 50,000 naira a month.