Sudan doctors hold silent protest over medic’s killing

Khartoum — About 150 doctors held a silent sit-in on Monday outside a hospital in Sudan’s capital to protest against the killing of a medic during anti-government protests in Khartoum last week, witnesses said.

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19 after a government decision to triple the price of bread.

The demonstrations, which quickly morphed into nationwide rallies against President Omar al-Bashir’s three decades of rule, have left 26 people dead so far, according to officials. Rights group Amnesty International has put the death toll at more than 40.

The medic was killed on Thursday during clashes between protesters and security forces in the capital’s eastern district of Burri, according to a doctors’ committee linked to the Sudanese Professionals Association, which is leading the protest movement.

Killing a nation

On Monday, doctors, some dressed in white medical coats, staged a silent sit-in outside the Ahmed Al-Gassib Hospital, where the medic worked. They carried placards that read “killing a doctor means killing a nation”, as security personnel were deployed around the hospital, witnesses said.

On Friday, Sarah Jackson, Amnesty’s deputy director for East Africa, said it was an “outrage that Sudanese security forces continue to use lethal force on protesters and key service providers like doctors”. But Bashir rejected the accusations.