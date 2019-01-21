Nigerian minister accuses opposition of plotting election violence

A Nigerian cabinet minister has warned of a rise in violence before the February election, and accused the main opposition of trying to foment unrest to jeopardise the vote.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Monday the government had “credible intelligence” that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was orchestrating “widespread violence”.

He said the PDP was trying to whip up unrest “with a view to truncating the elections” to trigger “a constitutional crisis that could snowball into the establishment of an interim government”, he told a news conference in the capital, Abuja.

Africa’s most populous nation goes to the polls on February 16 to choose a new president and parliament. Governorship and state assembly elections take place two weeks later.

Nigerian elections are often turbulent affairs, frequently marked by accusations of plotting or back-doors dealing.

President Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is seeking a second term, but PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar is expected to run him close.

National security is a major issue, with Boko Haram Islamists still active in the northeast despite Buhari’s vow to end the insurgency.

There was no immediate response from the PDP nor Abubakar, a wealthy businessman who served as vice-president to president Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.

Nigeria has a history of fatal political unrest, particularly around elections. In 2011, about 1,000 people were killed after the results were announced.

In December, all presidential candidates signed a pledge to ensure a peaceful election. But that has not stopped an increasingly bitter war of words between the APC and the PDP.

On Sunday, Obasanjo said he had “serious doubts” about the credibility of the election and cast doubt on the impartiality of the electoral commission.

Obasanjo accused Buhari of trying to imitate the regime of dictator Sani Abacha by misusing security services to target opponents.