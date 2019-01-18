World / Africa

DRC tells AU it will not delay announcing final election result

DRC says while the AU delegation is welcome, the post-electoral process will not change as Kinshasa has a sovereign right to control it

18 January 2019 - 15:27 Stanys Bujakera
Supporters of Congolese presidential candidate Martin Fayulu celebrate after the opposition coalition chose him as their candidate for the December presidential election, in Kinshasa, DRC, November 12 2018. Picture: REUTERS/KENNY KATOMBE

Kinshasa — Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has rejected an African Union (AU) demand to delay the announcement of final results from its disputed presidential election, the government said on Friday.

The final tally for the December 30 election, which was marred by widespread violence and fraud allegations, is to be released once the constitutional court has ruled on challenges to the provisional results, including from opposition leader and election runner-up Martin Fayulu. The court's decision is expected later on Friday or Saturday.

But after a meeting in Addis Ababa on Thursday, the AU called for the final results to be postponed, adding to the turmoil in a post-election process meant to bring DRC’s first democratic transfer of power in 59 years of independence.

The AU said in a statement it would dispatch a delegation to DRC to seek "a way out of the post-electoral crisis".

DRC government spokesperson Lambert Mende said on Friday that while the AU delegation was welcome, the post-electoral process would not change as Kinshasa had the sovereign right to control it.

Fayulu, a former Exxon Mobil manager, requested a recount of the poll this week, saying he won by a landslide and that the official winner, opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, struck a deal with President Joseph Kabila to be declared the victor.

