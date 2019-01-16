Workers still trapped in Nairobi hotel after deadly attack

Nairobi — Grief-stricken Kenyans flocked to a morgue in Nairobi on Wednesday to look for loved ones among at least 15 people killed in a militant attack on a hotel complex, as workers still trapped pleaded for help.

The attack on the upscale hotel complex at 14 Riverside, by at least four gunmen, began shortly after 3pm on Tuesday with an explosion in the parking lot and then a suicide bomb blast in the foyer of the dusitD2 Hotel, police said.

Somali militant group Islamist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility.

As dawn broke on Wednesday, gunfire rang out again and went on to erupt sporadically, a first responder told Reuters.

“The area around 14 Riverside Drive is a Crime Scene … under an active security operation,” police said in a message on Twitter.

Many of the victims had been dining in the Secret Garden restaurant and lay slumped at their tables, photos seen by Reuters showed.

Eleven Kenyans, an American and a Briton were among the casualties, morgue staff said. Two victims had not been identified.