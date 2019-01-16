World / Africa

Sudanese police use tear gas on protesters

At least 24 people have died in protests in Sudan since December 19, when people demonstrated against a government decision to raise the price of bread

16 January 2019 - 16:24 Agency Staff
A tear gas canister fired to disperse Sudanese demonstrators, during anti-government protests in the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan January 15 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A tear gas canister fired to disperse Sudanese demonstrators, during anti-government protests in the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan January 15 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Khartoum — Sudanese police fired tear gas at crowds of anti-government protesters in Kassala, witnesses said on Wednesday, in the first such demonstration held in the eastern town bordering Eritrea.

Protesters chanting “freedom, justice and peace” took to the streets in downtown Kassala but were swiftly confronted by riot police, witnesses said by phone.

It came just days after crowds held a rally in the town in support of President Omar al-Bashir.

Witnesses said that as protesters came into the streets, shopkeepers shut their shops in the town's main market.

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19, when angry people demonstrated in towns and villages against a government decision to raise the price of bread.

At least 24 people have died in the protests that have swiftly turned into nationwide rallies in which demonstrators have called on Bashir to step down.

On January 7, supporters of Bashir had held a rally backing him in Kassala, the first such pro-government rally, which was followed days later by another in the capital.

Hundreds of people from Kassala and neighbouring towns and villages gathered in front of the local governorate to express their support for Bashir.

Kassala has been under a state of emergency since 2018, prompted by a government plan to collect illegal arms and to combat drugs and human trafficking.

AFP

Most read

1.
Solitary ‘Maybot’ battles on, sans allies
World / Europe
2.
Egypt university overturns expulsion of student ...
World
3.
Millions take plunge in Indian river ritual
World / Asia
4.
US Senate defies Donald Trump move to ease Russia ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Omar al-Bashir says he will not go, as protests enter fourth week
World / Africa

‘Week of Uprising’: police crack down on protests in Khartoum and Darfur
World / Africa

Sudan’s Bashir vows to stay in power as protests rage
World / Africa

EDITORIAL: Time for SA to step up
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.