Kenyan forces kill hotel assailants who took 14 lives

“As of this moment, we can confirm that 14 innocent lives were lost through the hands of these murderous terrorists.”

Kenyatta did not specify how many assailants there were, but CCTV clips showed at least five dressed in black. One was seen waiting outside the restaurant before blowing himself up in a cloud of debris just after 3pm. Four others then shot assault rifles while crossing the car park.

The attack was claimed by Somali group al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate fighting an insurgency to topple the weak UN-backed government and impose strict Islamic law.

Air strikes against the group have stepped up under US President Donald Trump, but Tuesday’s attack showed it retains the ability to strike outside Somalia’s borders.

Neighbouring Kenya, a hub for expatriates, became a frequent target for al-Shabaab after sending troops into Somalia to try to create a buffer zone along the long, porous border.

At least two groups of people had still been trapped inside as dawn broke, and gunfire continued to ring out. Some of those trapped inside sent messages begging for medical help.

Eleven Kenyans, an American and a Briton were among the casualties, morgue staff said. By Wednesday lunchtime, messages were still circulating on social media asking for help finding people.

Some victims had been dining in the Secret Garden restaurant and lay slumped at tables, photos seen by Reuters showed.

The complex is home to offices of international companies including Colgate Palmolive, Reckitt Benckiser, Pernod Ricard, Dow Chemical and SAP, as well as the DusitD2 hotel, part of Thai group Dusit Thani.

Kenya is home to hundreds of diplomats, aid workers, business people and others.

Hiram Macharia, a marketing executive at LG Electronics, heard the first blast around 3pm on Tuesday. “I grabbed a fire extinguisher and we started going downstairs. Then we saw two of the attackers firing at the elevators and we turned back. We hid under desks in our office,” he said outside the hotel.

“They were firing twice at each of the elevator doors and the two staircase doors on each floor as they walked up the building. One of them fired at our office doors, entered slightly and then moved on.”

Macharia hid in his office, but one colleague ran to the roof and was shot dead there, he said.

Support for security services

The overnight blasts and shots undercut assurances from the interior minister on Tuesday evening that the complex was secured, provoking anger and scorn from some at the scene.

But the initial response on social media was largely supportive of security forces. They appeared to have avoided the mistakes made at the 2013 attack, when police and soldiers shot at each other and then soldiers looted the mall.

“I thank … the rescue operations commander … and the rest of the security forces for saving the hostages,” tweeted former legislator Boni Khalwale, whose daughter was saved.

Mamadou Dia was on a business trip from Paris for STP Consultants when he ended up huddled in a room with Chinese and Canadian guests of the hotel and a waiter who worked there. He received updates on his telephone.