Suitcase full of cash stolen from Mugabe, court hears

A relative is one of the accused who stole $150,000 in cash from the former Zimbabwean president, whose whereabouts are unknown

10 January 2019 - 14:59 Agency Staff
Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Harare — A suitcase containing $150,000 in cash was stolen from ousted Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, a court in Harare has heard, with the suspected thieves spending the money on cars, houses and farm animals.

The three accused — which include Constancia Mugabe, a relative of the president — appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate's court on Wednesday, state media reported.

Constancia Mugabe had keys to Mugabe’s rural house in Zvimba, outside Harare, allowing the others, who were employed as cleaners, to gain full access to the property when the theft occurred some time after December 1 2018.

“Johanne Mapurisa bought a Toyota Camry ... and a house for $20,000 after the incident,” state prosecutor Teveraishe Zinyemba told the court. “Saymore Nhetekwa also bought a Honda ... and livestock, which included pigs and cattle for an undisclosed amount.”

The chief prosecution witness in the case was named as a manager of the charity foundation run by Mugabe’s wife, Grace.  The three accused were bailed and are due back in court on January 24. One suspect is still at large.

US dollars are prized in crisis-hit Zimbabwe, where account-holders are forced to queue for hours outside banks to try to withdraw their savings. They are allowed to take out only limited sums, which are dispersed in local “bond notes” — which are theoretically equivalent to US dollars but are actually worth much less.

Mugabe’s whereabouts have been unconfirmed since late November when President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his successor, said the ailing 94-year-old was in Singapore for medical treatment and was now unable to walk.

Zimbabwe says it will not extradite Grace Mugabe over assault

We will not allow her ‘to be harassed, embarrassed or ill-treated’, says the country’s deputy information minister
NPA issues arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe

The DA and AfriForum applied to have Mugabe’s diplomatic immunity revoked after she allegedly assaulted a model in Johannesburg in 2017
Mnangagwa off to five countries as Zimbabwe’s economy hits crisis levels

Zimbabwe's president will travel to Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland in a bid to attract ...
The politics of petrol in Zimbabwe

Fears that differences in government over economic interests relating to energy supply are affecting political decision-making at the highest level
