Sudan’s Bashir vows to stay in power as protests rage

Khartoum — Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir told a rally of thousands of supporters on Wednesday he would stay in power, as protesters massed a few kilometres away calling for him to quit over an economic crisis.

A defiant Bashir challenged his opponents to beat him at the ballot box and blamed unnamed foreign powers for provoking weeks of almost daily protests prompted by bread and currency shortages.

"To those who are seeking power, there is one way which is in the ballot box, through free and fair elections," said Bashir, who opened and closed his address dancing to patriotic music and waving his cane in the air.

Across the River Nile in Omdurman, witnesses said security forces used tear gas to break up a demonstration of more than 200 people, some of whom chanted: "Freedom, freedom, peaceful against the thieves".

Witnesses said policemen chased demonstrators into side roads, from where they regrouped to resume their protest. Hundreds also blocked a main road, witnesses said.

Protests over rising bread prices and currency shortages began on December 19 in the northern city of Atbara and soon spread and turned into demonstrations against Bashir.

A former army general who overthrew the elected government in 1989, Bashir has since repeatedly won elections which his opponents have challenged as neither fair nor free.