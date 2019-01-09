World / Africa

Sudan’s Bashir vows to stay in power as protests rage

09 January 2019 - 18:09 Agency Staff
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir waves to his supporters during a rally at the Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan, January 9 2019. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir waves to his supporters during a rally at the Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan, January 9 2019. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

Khartoum — Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir told a rally of thousands of supporters on Wednesday he would stay in power, as protesters massed a few kilometres away calling for him to quit over an economic crisis.

A defiant Bashir challenged his opponents to beat him at the ballot box and blamed unnamed foreign powers for provoking weeks of almost daily protests prompted by bread and currency shortages.

"To those who are seeking power, there is one way which is in the ballot box, through free and fair elections," said Bashir, who opened and closed his address dancing to patriotic music and waving his cane in the air.

Across the River Nile in Omdurman, witnesses said security forces used tear gas to break up a demonstration of more than 200 people, some of whom chanted: "Freedom, freedom, peaceful against the thieves".

Witnesses said policemen chased demonstrators into side roads, from where they regrouped to resume their protest. Hundreds also blocked a main road, witnesses said.

Protests over rising bread prices and currency shortages began on December 19 in the northern city of Atbara and soon spread and turned into demonstrations against Bashir.

A former army general who overthrew the elected government in 1989, Bashir has since repeatedly won elections which his opponents have challenged as neither fair nor free.

On Wednesday, Bashir stood on an open-air stage in central Khartoum's Green Square and told his supporters that foreign enemies were trying to break Sudan.

"There was the war, mutiny and war. They besieged us economically to make Sudan kneel down and they are trying to humiliate us with a small amount of wheat, petrol and dollars," he said during the rally organised by his ruling party.

"But our pride is more valuable than the dollar," he told the crowd of flag-waving supporters.

Sudanese authorities say 19 people, including two security officers, have died in the protests. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch say the toll is twice as high.

Sudan has slid deeper into economic crisis since the southern part of the country seceded after a referendum in 2011, taking away much of the country's oil resources.

The crisis has deepened further since 2018, when the country saw brief protests over bread shortages.

The US lifted 20-year-old trade sanctions on Sudan in October 2017. But many investors have continued to shun a country still listed by Washington as a state sponsor of terrorism, whose president is wanted by the International Criminal Court over charges of masterminding genocide in Darfur, charges he dismisses.

Reuters

Sudan police break up new protests as opposition leader arrested

Protests have flared-up across Sudan since the government announced a hike on the price of bread
World
11 days ago

South Sudan to vaccinate health teams in Ebola epidemic

South Sudan will vaccinate key health workers against Ebola close to the border with DRC, which faces a new epidemic
World
1 month ago

Cash runs out in Khartoum as Sudan battles to halt economic crisis

Rampant inflation, a lack of trust in the banking system and the central bank's policy of restricting money supply have contributed to the liquidity ...
World
1 month ago

Sudan's new cabinet has uphill battle lifting the embattled economy

The African state has been grappling with an acute foreign exchange shortage and inflation above 65% for several months
World
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Sudan’s Bashir vows to stay in power as protests ...
World / Africa
2.
Donald Trump is running out of options to end the ...
World / Americas
3.
Deputy US attorney–general Rod Rosenstein, ...
World / Americas
4.
Crypto-currency ransom demand for Norwegian ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Sudan restricts social media access to counter protest movement
World / Africa

Cash runs out in Khartoum as Sudan battles to halt economic crisis
World / Africa

Sudan's new cabinet has uphill battle lifting the embattled economy
World / Africa

Sudan’s Omar Bashir reshuffles his cabinet as economy slides
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.