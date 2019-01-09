World / Africa

John Magufuli calls for central bank to buy Tanzania's gold output

Move to curb smuggling could worsen clash with producers

09 January 2019 - 19:17 Nuzulack Dausen
Tanzanian President John Magufuli. Picture: REUTERS
Tanzanian President John Magufuli. Picture: REUTERS

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian President John Magufuli said on Wednesday the central bank should start buying the country’s gold to curb smuggling and build reserves to stabilise the currency.

On Tuesday, Tanzania named its third mining minister since Magufuli was elected in 2015. The mining sector contributes around 4.8%  of GDP, the government said in 2018, but the value of many mining projects in Tanzania have plummeted amid repeated government interventions.

“It is impossible to see gold is stolen everywhere... governor, you should work on this,” Magufuli said, referring to the central bank governor during the swearing in of the newly appointed mining minister and other officials.

“Bank of Tanzania should put the money there [in gold] instead of reserving the dollars alone. We should reserve dollars and gold together.”

It wasn’t clear whether Magufuli intended to buy all the country’s gold production, thereby bringing the artisanal gold market under government control. He asked the mining and finance ministries and the central bank to come up with a plan.

A prolonged spat between the government and gold producer Acacia over a $190bn  tax bill has severely limited the London-listed company’s operations in the East African nation. In 2017, the government passed laws to reform the mining sector that the industry complained would be costly and onerous.

Magufuli also ordered new mining minister Dotto Biteko to establish centres in all mineral rich regions to control the artisanal mineral market, as mandated by the 2017 laws.

“Within the [2017] law I am sure there are sections about mineral centres, how many have been established? Where are they?,” he asked. “If the law was passed by the parliament why has the ministry failed to enact the regulations?”

The centres are designed to limit smuggling. Last week, police arrested suspects who tried to transport minerals worth 30bn Tanzanian shillings ($13m) in the northern region of Mwanza, he said.

Magufuli warned Biteko he would be sacked if he failed to deliver and said that he would continue to make changes if officials failed to perform. “One day I [may] appoint myself the minister of minerals,” he said, prompting laughter from the audience.

Reuters

Tanzania opposition vows to fight Magufuli ‘dictatorship’

Six parties unite in bid to to protect democracy and plan rallies in 2019 to resist president’s wave of oppression
World
21 days ago

New Barrick eyeing several options to end Tanzania tax dispute, says CEO

Mark Bristow says he is confident the row will be resolved
Companies
6 days ago

Tanzania shrugs off concerns and signs $3bn hydroelectric deal in world heritage site

President inks contract with Egyptian companies for a power plant in Selous Game Reserve, which will double the country’s power generation capacity
World
28 days ago

EDITORIAL: Tanzania descends into authoritarianism

As President John Magufuli’s popularity declines, so his peculiar economic interventions have increased
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
India to approve jobs quota for less well-off not ...
World / Asia
2.
Mnangagwa off to five countries as Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
3.
China pledges to buy ‘substantial amount’ of US ...
World / Asia
4.
John Magufuli calls for central bank to buy ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

New Barrick eyeing several options to end Tanzania tax dispute, says CEO
Companies / Mining

Tanzania opposition vows to fight Magufuli ‘dictatorship’
World / Africa

EDITORIAL: Tanzania fast becoming an uninvestable basket case
Opinion / Editorials

This odd couple plots to save $100bn gold mining business
Business

Barrick and Tanzania make progress in tax row but no deal yet
Companies / Mining

Tanzania shrugs off concerns and signs $3bn hydroelectric deal in world ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.