John Magufuli calls for central bank to buy Tanzania's gold output

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian President John Magufuli said on Wednesday the central bank should start buying the country’s gold to curb smuggling and build reserves to stabilise the currency.

On Tuesday, Tanzania named its third mining minister since Magufuli was elected in 2015. The mining sector contributes around 4.8% of GDP, the government said in 2018, but the value of many mining projects in Tanzania have plummeted amid repeated government interventions.

“It is impossible to see gold is stolen everywhere... governor, you should work on this,” Magufuli said, referring to the central bank governor during the swearing in of the newly appointed mining minister and other officials.

“Bank of Tanzania should put the money there [in gold] instead of reserving the dollars alone. We should reserve dollars and gold together.”

It wasn’t clear whether Magufuli intended to buy all the country’s gold production, thereby bringing the artisanal gold market under government control. He asked the mining and finance ministries and the central bank to come up with a plan.