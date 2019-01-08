Gabon thwarts military coup attempt in president’s absence

Libreville — Gabon foiled an attempted military coup on Monday, killing two suspected plotters and capturing seven others just hours after they took over state radio in a bid to end 50 years of rule by President Ali Bongo’s family.

Government spokesperson Guy-Bertrand Mapangou announced the deaths and arrests after soldiers briefly seized the radio station and broadcast a message saying Bongo was no longer fit for office after suffering a stroke in Saudi Arabia in October.

The quick failure of Monday’s coup and the lack of widespread support suggest further efforts to overthrow Bongo are unlikely, analysts say, but the attempt alone shows a growing frustration with a government weakened by the president’s secretive medical leave.

On December 31, in one of his first television appearances since the stroke, Bongo slurred his speech and he appeared unable to move his right arm. It is unclear if he is able to walk. He has been in Morocco since November to continue treatment.

In a radio message at 4.30am local time, Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang, who described himself as an officer in the Republican Guard, said Bongo’s New Year’s Eve address “reinforced doubts about the president’s ability to continue to carry out of the responsibilities of his office”.

Outside the radio station, loyalist soldiers fired teargas to disperse about 300 people who had come out into the streets to support the coup attempt, a Reuters witness said. Helicopters circled overhead and there was a strong military and police presence on the streets.

Most of the beachside capital was quiet, however, and a government spokesperson said the situation was under control after the arrests. Residents said Internet access was cut. “The government is in place. The institutions are in place,” Mapangou told France 24.