Row as president’s niece takes election post ahead of Nigeria vote

Amina Zakari will head a branch of the commission involved in collating the election results

05 January 2019 - 18:39 Agency Staff
A man walks past a campaign billboard for Nigeria's incumbent president and candidate to his re-election for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) President Muhammadu Buhari, and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at Ilupeju in Lagos, on January 4 2019, ahead of Nigeria's general elections in February 16, 2019. Picture: AFP/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Abuja — Nigeria's opposition has objected to the appointment of President Muhammadu Buhari's niece to the election commission ahead of presidential elections in February, when he will seek a second term.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) claimed the appointment Thursday of Amina Zakari to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was an attempt to rig the vote in Buhari's favour.

Zakari, who has worked at INEC in other roles, will head a branch of the commission involved in collating the election results.

The PDP said in a statement: "for us to have a peaceful election, Mrs Amina Zakari should not be seen anywhere near any of the 2019 election processes, not to talk of being involved in the collation of presidential (vote) results."

Buhari spokesman Garba Shehu dismissed the claim as baseless. The president was not a blood relation of Zakari, as the PDP alleged, but was related to her by marriage only, Shehu insisted.

"An inter-marriage occurred in their extended families, so the imputation of blood relationship between the president and the electoral commissioner is a simple lie," he added.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu also dismissed the opposition allegations, insisting the buck stops with him.

"I am absolutely responsible for the coordination of the secretariat for the collation of results," he said.

"But somebody has to prepare the venue for the conduct of the election, the internet service that we have to provide, accreditation of international observers and the media," he added.

Oil, populist leaders and US rates: a guide to emerging-market 2019 risks

SA’s election in May will be a key test for President Cyril Ramaphosa. If his party fails to win a significant majority, he may be forced to delay ...
15 days ago

Nigeria warned over Shiite Muslim crackdown

Call for prosecution of soldiers who used excessive force against militants, killing more than 300 people
24 days ago

Nigeria media unite against fake news ahead of 2019 elections

The CrossCheck Nigeria project, supported by news orgaisations and academics, will fight misinformation before the presidential election
1 month ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Electing Africa’s next set of leaders

You can expect energetic men in their 70s and 80s to compete aggressively and violently to serve the continent’s much younger population
2 months ago

