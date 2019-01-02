World / Africa

US calls for ballot scrutiny in ‘unfair’ DRC election

Votes must be counted transparently and quickly, says foreign affairs committee

02 January 2019 - 09:04 Pauline Bax
A man examines voting materials at Congo’s Independent National Electoral Commission tallying centre in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on January 1 2019. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER
A man examines voting materials at Congo’s Independent National Electoral Commission tallying centre in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on January 1 2019. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

The US House foreign affairs committee has urged authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo to ensure votes are counted transparently, saying Sunday’s presidential election had been “neither free nor fair”. 

The country went to the polls to find a successor to long-serving President Joseph Kabila in a vote that was already two years overdue, with Kabila’s protege Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary running for the governing coalition. The two main opposition alliances said on Monday the election was disorderly and people couldn’t vote in some anti-Kabila areas because of broken voting machines or missing voter rolls.

Any irregularities must be addressed and “votes need to be counted transparently and expeditiously”, committee chair Ed Royce said late on Tuesday. “The United States needs to redouble its efforts to support the Congolese people, who want a peaceful transition and a government that responds to their priorities. Our European and African partners need to step up, too.”

Provisional results are expected by January 6 and the final decision on January 15.

Bloomberg

DRC awaits result after volatile presidential election

Four people were reportedly killed during clashes at polling stations in South Kivu province
World
2 days ago

Double-edged sword of using technology in African elections

The digital age offers many opportunities but also threats to democracy and good governance
World
12 days ago

TONY LEON: Bigger picture says DA should ditch EFF in metros

Since part of "strengthening Cyril's hand" means also embracing his cozying up to the EFF, this is a point of vulnerability for the DA to exploit
News
2 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: The voting conundrum

Choosing who to vote for has never been as difficult as it is today. Finding leaders and policies worthy of my vote has never been this tough
Opinion
12 days ago

Most read

1.
Clashes after women enter flashpoint Indian temple
World / Asia
2.
UK minister defends giving Brexit ferry contract ...
World / Europe
3.
It’s crunch time for Trump’s ‘America First’ ...
World
4.
Brazil has been ‘liberated from socialism’, ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.