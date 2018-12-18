Rwandan FDLR rebel official seized in DRC

Goma — A Rwandan rebel spokesperson was captured by the army in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), sparking further fighting with the insurgents in which two Congolese soldiers were killed, the military said.

Ignace Nkaka, a member of the DRC-based Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), was seized late on Sunday near the Ugandan border, a regional DRC army official, Djike Kaiko, said by phone. He didn’t say if Nkaka would be immediately repatriated to Rwanda.

The DRC has struggled for two decades to defeat dozens of local and foreign militias in its east, which is home to deposits of tin, gold and coltan. Some of the FDLR’s leaders are linked to the perpetrators of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide in which about 800,000 people were killed.

Rwanda has said as many as three of its soldiers and four FDLR rebels were killed during a December 9 attack that was the insurgents’ first incursion into Rwanda in more than two years.

Bloomberg