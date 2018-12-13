DRC fire destroys thousands of voting machines for presidential election
The governing party and leading opposition candidates have blamed each other for the blaze
An overnight warehouse fire in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), destroyed thousands of voting machines and ballot boxes due to be used in the country’s long-delayed December 23 presidential election, authorities said on Thursday.
National electoral commission CENI said the blaze destroyed 8,000 of 10,368 voting machines due to be used in Kinshasa, but the election would go ahead as scheduled.
CENI did not say who it believed was responsible for the fire — which broke out at about 2am in the Gombe riverside area of Kinshasa, where President Joseph Kabila lives — but the governing coalition and leading opposition candidates immediately traded accusations of blame.
Kabila’s Common Front for Congo (FCC), which backs former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary in the presidential race, accused opposition candidate Martin Fayulu of inciting violence earlier this month.
“Over the course of this electoral campaign, [Fayulu] called on his supporters and sympathisers to destroy electoral materials,” the FCC said in a statement.
Fayulu rejected the charge and suggested that state security forces might have been behind the blaze.
“The fire erupted in a building guarded by the Republican Guard,” said Fayulu. “You understand today that the Kabila people do not want to organise elections.”
Felix Tshisekedi, the other leading opposition candidate, also suggested on local radio that the government was responsible, saying: “How is it that what should be the best protected place in the republic at this time can burn so easily?”
Barnabe Kikaya Bin Karubi, a Kabila adviser, said police guarding the warehouse were arrested and forensic police were investigating.
Kabila, in power since his father’s assassination in 2001, is due to step down because of constitutional term limits. The vote has already been delayed by two years due to what authorities said were logistical challenges but the opposition said stemmed from Kabila’s reluctance to relinquish power.
This month’s vote could result in the DRC’s first peaceful transition of power after decades of authoritarian rule, coups d’etat and civil wars in which about 5-million people are estimated to have died.
Election Date Maintained
CENI president Corneille Nangaa told reporters the fire destroyed materials for 19 of 24 voting districts in Kinshasa.
“Without minimising the gravity of this damaging situation for the electoral process, CENI is working to pursue the process in conformity with its calendar,” Nangaa said.
Kikaya said voting machines from elsewhere in the DRC would be recalled for use in Kinshasa, home to more than 15% of the population.
The introduction of the untested, tablet-like voting machines for the election has been widely opposed by opposition candidates.
They say the machines are more vulnerable to vote rigging than paper and ink and could be compromised by the unreliability of the DRC’s power supply.
The delay in the elections has coincided with a breakdown in security across much of the vast mineral-rich country. Militants fight over land and resources in the east near the border with Uganda and Rwanda.
Campaigning over the past three weeks has been mostly peaceful, though fatal clashes erupted between police and opposition supporters this week in the southeast.
Reuters