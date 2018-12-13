DRC fire destroys thousands of voting machines for presidential election

An overnight warehouse fire in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), destroyed thousands of voting machines and ballot boxes due to be used in the country’s long-delayed December 23 presidential election, authorities said on Thursday.

National electoral commission CENI said the blaze destroyed 8,000 of 10,368 voting machines due to be used in Kinshasa, but the election would go ahead as scheduled.

CENI did not say who it believed was responsible for the fire — which broke out at about 2am in the Gombe riverside area of Kinshasa, where President Joseph Kabila lives — but the governing coalition and leading opposition candidates immediately traded accusations of blame.

Kabila’s Common Front for Congo (FCC), which backs former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary in the presidential race, accused opposition candidate Martin Fayulu of inciting violence earlier this month.

“Over the course of this electoral campaign, [Fayulu] called on his supporters and sympathisers to destroy electoral materials,” the FCC said in a statement.

Fayulu rejected the charge and suggested that state security forces might have been behind the blaze.

“The fire erupted in a building guarded by the Republican Guard,” said Fayulu. “You understand today that the Kabila people do not want to organise elections.”

Felix Tshisekedi, the other leading opposition candidate, also suggested on local radio that the government was responsible, saying: “How is it that what should be the best protected place in the republic at this time can burn so easily?”

Barnabe Kikaya Bin Karubi, a Kabila adviser, said police guarding the warehouse were arrested and forensic police were investigating.

Kabila, in power since his father’s assassination in 2001, is due to step down because of constitutional term limits. The vote has already been delayed by two years due to what authorities said were logistical challenges but the opposition said stemmed from Kabila’s reluctance to relinquish power.

This month’s vote could result in the DRC’s first peaceful transition of power after decades of authoritarian rule, coups d’etat and civil wars in which about 5-million people are estimated to have died.