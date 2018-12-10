South Sudan to vaccinate health teams in Ebola epidemic

Nairobi — South Sudan will vaccinate key health workers against Ebola close to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which faces a new epidemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.

The ministry of health’s vaccination campaign, with co-operation from the WHO, will target healthcare and frontline workers in the high-risk states of Juba, Yei, Yambio and Nimule, the UN agency said on Monday.

South Sudan is one of several countries bordering the vast DRC, where the new outbreak of the highly contagious viral disease since August claimed 271 lives by December 6, according to Congolese health minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga.

A total of 2,160 doses of the experimental vaccine rVSV-Zebov have been allocated to South Sudan for a programme starting on December 19. This trial vaccine is not yet licensed but is considered safe and provided “under the compassionate-use guidelines in response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in DRC”, the WHO said.