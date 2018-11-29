Gabon president flies to Morocco to convalesce

Rabat — Gabon’s President Ali Bongo arrived in Morocco on Thursday to convalesce after a month’s treatment at a Saudi hospital for an illness that has not been officially revealed.

The 59-year-old leader of the oil-rich West African country had been in hospital in Saudi Arabia since October 24 when he fell ill at an economic forum.

After his arrival in Rabat, Bongo was taken to a hospital in the Moroccan capital to pursue his convalescence and rehabilitation, a Moroccan diplomatic source said.

His transfer was “in accordance with the wishes of his excellency President Bongo, in agreement with the constitutional institutions of the Gabonese Republic, and in accordance with the opinion of the doctors”, the Moroccan foreign ministry said.

After an extended period of silence, the Gabonese presidency admitted earlier in November that Bongo was “seriously ill” and had undergone surgery, but said he was on the mend.

A lack of official news — along with memories of the secrecy-shrouded death of Bongo’s father Omar Bongo in 2009 after decades at the helm — had sparked numerous rumours, including speculation he was incapacitated or even dead.

The Bongo family has governed Gabon for five decades.

Ali Bongo was elected head of state after his father’s death.

He was narrowly re-elected in 2016 after beating opposition challenger Jean Ping by a few thousand votes following a presidential poll marred by deadly violence and allegations of fraud.