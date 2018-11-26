Sacu and UK in talks to replicate union’s EU deal in case of hard Brexit

The UK is engaged in negotiations with the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) to replicate the existing economic partnership agreement which the customs union has with the EU.

This is to ensure that there is an agreement in place in the event that the UK leaves the EU without a deal, though it will not have any force and effect in a negotiated withdrawal as transitional arrangements — including the continuation of the economic partnership agreement between Sacu and the EU — will apply until end 2020 or end 2022 at the very latest.

Having an agreement in place would provide clarity and certainty to Southern Africa and UK exporters, British high commissioner Nigel Casey said during a talk to the Cape Town Press Club Monday.