Sacu and UK in talks to replicate union’s EU deal in case of hard Brexit

Having an agreement in place ‘provides clarity and certainty to Southern Africa and British exporters’

26 November 2018 - 19:33 Linda Ensor
Picture: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM
The UK is engaged in negotiations with the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) to replicate the existing economic partnership agreement which the customs union has with the EU.

This is to ensure that there is an agreement in place in the event that the UK leaves the EU without a deal, though it will not have any force and effect in a negotiated withdrawal as transitional arrangements — including the continuation of the economic partnership agreement between Sacu and the EU — will apply until end 2020 or end 2022 at the very latest.

Having an agreement in place would provide clarity and certainty to Southern Africa and UK exporters, British high commissioner Nigel Casey said during a talk to the Cape Town Press Club Monday.

British High Commissioner Nigel Casey. Picture: TWITTER
“The good news is that we are close to completing that process,” he said. Casey said the UK wanted to have a deal with Sacu in place in the event of a “no deal” Brexit. The UK is due to leave the EU with or without a deal on March 29, 2019. With no deal in place, Britain would immediately fall outside of the EU’s trade regime.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has to take the withdrawal agreement which was thrashed out with EU leaders this week back for a vote in the House of Commons. If the deal is accepted by both the UK and EU parliaments, then there would be a transitional period lasting until December 2020 during which the UK would continue to fall under the EU trade regime. This would mean that Sacu’s trade relations with the UK would continue to be governed by the economic partnership agreement with the EU.

There is a provision for the transitional period to be extended until  the end of 2022.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Brexit will cost UK £100bn, says think-tank

A study commissioned by an anti-Brexit group says trade between the UK and the EU will fall 46% and foreign direct investment 21% by 2030
2 hours ago

EU leaders warn Brexit deal ‘is the best Britain will get’

The treaty faces strong opposition in British parliament
1 day ago

THE FT COLUMN: The Brexit road to Britain’s collapse

Britain is dismantling a relationship with its own continent that has been more than 40 years in the making. EU membership is woven into the fabric ...
3 days ago

