World / Africa

DRC health officials start testing four experimental Ebola drugs

At least 191 people have died since August in an outbreak of the virus centred on the town of Beni

26 November 2018 - 17:16 Agency Staff
A health worker administers an Ebola vaccination in the port city of Mbandaka, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS
A health worker administers an Ebola vaccination in the port city of Mbandaka, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS

Goma — The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) began the first trial to test the effectiveness and safety of four experimental drugs in the treatment of Ebola on Monday, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“While our focus remains on bringing this outbreak to an end, the launch of the randomised control trial in DRC is an important step towards finally finding an Ebola treatment,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement on the organisation’s website.

At least 191 people have died since August in an outbreak of the virus centred on the town of Beni, the worst occurrence of the illness since more than 11,000 people died in West Africa between 2014 and 2016.

Bloomberg

