Dozens die after passenger’s gas tank explodes on Zimbabwe bus

Harare — At least 42 passengers have been confirmed dead, Zimbabwe police said Friday, after a suspected gas cylinder explosion on a bus.

"At the moment we know that more than 42 people died," police spokesperson Charity Charamba said after the accident late on Thursday, with state media reporting a gas tank belonging to a passenger was believed to have exploded.

"Our police officers are at the scene," Charamba added.

The state-owned Herald newspaper said on its Twitter feed that “it is suspected a gas tank belonging to one of the passengers caused the inferno in the bus. Dozens have been confirmed dead and several others injured through burns.”