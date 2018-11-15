MDC’s Chamisa will testify at Zimbabwe inquiry only if president does

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said on Thursday he would only testify before an inquiry into post-election violence that killed six people in August if President Emmerson Mnangagwa did the same.

The July 30 poll was the first after former president Robert Mugabe was forced to resign following a coup in November 2017. In the aftermath of the vote, civilians died in an army crackdown on opposition protests.

Chamisa lost a legal challenge to the election results but still maintains the vote was rigged and that Mnangagwa lacks legitimacy.

A commission of inquiry led by former SA president Kgalema Motlanthe has heard evidence from security chiefs who this week denied soldiers had killed civilians and blamed Chamisa and other opposition leaders for inciting violence.

Video from the August 1 protests showed soldiers, some with their faces obscured by camouflage masks, opening fire with automatic weapons.