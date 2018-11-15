Human Rights Watch denounces Angola’s expulsion of 400,000 Congolese

A global rights watchdog on Thursday called on Angola to halt mass deportations after more than 400,000 migrants mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo fled or were expelled from Angola in just weeks.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) says migrants have been targeted in a massive operation aimed at diamond smuggling.

Without producing evidence, the government of President Joao Lourenco has claimed that smuggling was organised and controlled by irregular migrants.

“Angola should stop forcing people to leave the country until it can provide individual assessment and due process guarantees to distinguish irregular migrants from refugees and registered migrant workers,” said Dewa Mavhinga, the HRW southern Africa director in a statement.

In a report, HRW said the government “should immediately suspend the deportation of refugees from the DRC, conduct a prompt and impartial investigation into alleged abuses by state security forces”.

The migrants have accused Angolan security forces of physical and sexual abuse that feed a climate of fear and intimidation.

Angola is the world’s fifth-largest diamond-producing country.

HRW pointed to UN reports that Angolan security forces and allied youth militias from the ethnic Tshokwe group, shot dead at least six Congolese last month during an operation in Lunda North province bordering Congo.