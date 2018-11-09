World / Africa

Deaths reported after two suicide bombs in Somalia

Suicide attackers set off two car bombs at a hotel near the headquarters of Somalia’s Criminal Investigations Department in Mogadishu

09 November 2018 - 17:17 Abdi Sheikh
Smoke billows from the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, November 9 2018. Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR
Smoke billows from the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, November 9 2018. Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR

Mogadishu — Suicide attackers set off two car bombs at a hotel near the headquarters of Somalia’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Mogadishu on Friday, killing at least 17 people, police said.

Guards at Hotel Sahafi and CID officers opened fire after the blasts, police added. Then, about 20 minutes later, a third explosion hit the busy street, witnesses said.

“So far we have confirmed 17 civilians dead. They were travelling in public vehicles at the scene when the blasts and gunfire occurred. The death toll is sure to rise,” Ali Nur, a police officer in the city, said.

A Reuters photographer at the scene saw 20 bodies of civilians and several burnt-out shells of mini-buses, motorbikes and private cars. Mohammed Hussein, another police officer, had earlier said that the target of the attack was Hotel Sahafi, which is just opposite the CID office.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but Islamists from the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group have mounted regular attacks in the capital.

Reuters

Deadly al-Shabaab suicide bombing hits Somali police camp

Death toll disputed in Mogadishu attack by militants waging an insurgency against UN-backed government
World
11 months ago

Man linked to deadly Somali blast executed

A year on, the al-Qaeda- linked group, which still governs large swaths of territory, has still failed to claim responsibility
World
25 days ago

Somalia reels after suffering its ‘deadliest attack ever’

At least 276 people have been killed and 300 injured by a massive truck bomb that tore through a busy shopping district of Mogadishu
World
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Fortune magazine sold to Thai investor for $150m
World
2.
Deaths reported after two suicide bombs in Somalia
World / Africa
3.
Rohingya fleeing camps by boat detained by ...
World
4.
Imelda Marcos gets prison term — that she is ...
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.