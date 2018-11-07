World / Africa

Nigerian court refuses bail for Shiite cleric held for three years

Islamic Movement of Nigeria leader Ibrahim Zakzaky's court appearance comes after renewed unrest during which at least 45 protesters were killed, according to rights groups

07 November 2018 - 19:32 Agency Stafff
Protesters hold banners calling for the release of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, in Abuja, Nigeria, in January 2018. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE
Protesters hold banners calling for the release of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, in Abuja, Nigeria, in January 2018. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

A Nigerian court refused on Wednesday to release a Shiite Muslim cleric detained since 2015 following deadly clashes between troops and his supporters, his lawyer said.

Ibrahim Zakzaky, who leads the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), and his wife, Zeenat, are standing trial on charges of culpable homicide and unlawful assembly.

At the state high court in the northern city of Kaduna, soldiers barred the media and the public in a move denounced by his lawyer, Maxwell Kyon.

"We find that to be quite troubling because the definition of free trial should include access to the courtroom by the public," Kyon said after the hearing.

"My client was in court today. The court refused to grant him bail."

His legal team had called for his release on health grounds, saying he needed urgent medical care abroad, but the court turned the request down.

"The court is of the view that we were not able to establish that he is sick, and that even if he is sick, the (intelligence services) can provide the medical attention he needs," said Kyon. The judge acknowledged the defendant had been kept in custody for nearly three years, but promised a "speedy trial", he said.

Zakzaky will remain in custody until a further hearing on January 22.

The pro-Iranian cleric's court appearance comes after renewed unrest involving the IMN last week, which human rights groups said left at least 45 people dead.

Soldiers and police allegedly fired on demonstrators in Abuja calling for Zakzaky's release. The army put the death toll at six, and said 400 IMN supporters were arrested.

Zakzaky, who is in his mid-60s, has been at loggerheads for decades with Nigeria's secular authorities because of his call for an Iranian-style Islamic revolution.

He lost the sight in one eye during the 2015 clashes in the northern city of Zaria, when troops illed more than 300 IMN supporters and buried them in mass graves.

Northern Nigeria is mainly Sunni Muslim, with Shia in the minority.

AFP

Nigerian Shiite group says 42 killed when security forces fired on protesters

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria raises its death toll after police fired on protesters, to 2 from an earlier figure of 25
World
7 days ago

Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari sets stage for re-election bid

The All Progressives Congress’s national convention is expected to endorse him this weekend
World
1 month ago

Lagos governor faces a rare poll challenge in Nigeria's economic hub

The battle is a sign of Nigeria’s power shift as most governors are a shoo-in for their second terms
World
1 month ago

DIANNA GAMES: Nigeria’s hounding of businesses risks making it off-limits to investors

International financial institution HSBC is the latest victim as the hand of Nigerian politics reaches deep into the private sector
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Trump welcomes Republican gains, even as ...
World / Americas
2.
Anger in France over deaths in buildings collapse
World / Europe
3.
Italy’s senate backs tough anti-migrant decree
World / Europe
4.
Rumours swirl amid silence on the fate of ill ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.