Cameroon pupils freed, but kidnappers hold on to two teachers

07 November 2018 - 18:18 Agency Staff
School children, who were kidnapped by armed men and released on Wednesday, are helped into a truck by gendarmes in Bamenda, Cameroon, November 7 2018. Picture: REUTERS/JOSIANE KOUAGHEU
Kidnappers freed scores of schoolchildren and a driver in west Cameroon early on Wednesday but kept hold of a principal and one teacher, officials said.

Armed men who seized the pupils on Monday in the city of Bamenda, a commercial hub of Cameroon’s restive English-speaking region, released them about 18km away in the town of Bafut, the army said.

“Praise God 78 children and the driver have been released. The principal and one teacher are still with the kidnappers. Let us keep praying,” said Samuel Fonki, a minister of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, who was involved in negotiations to free them.

Was a ransom paid?

He said no ransom was paid but gave no more details on the circumstances leading up to the release. One child had escaped earlier, he said.

Fonki earlier said another 11 children were kidnapped by the same armed group on October 31, then released after their school paid a ransom of 2.5-million CFA francs ($4,400).

Army spokesperson Didier Badjeck said the kidnappers released the children after the military discovered their location. Two other children are still missing, along with the principal and teacher, he said.

Fonki and the Cameroonian military have accused Anglophone separatists of carrying out the kidnappings, but a separatist spokesperson denied involvement.

The secessionists have imposed curfews and closed schools as part of their protest against newly re-elected President Paul Biya’s French-speaking government and its perceived marginalisation of the English-speaking minority. The government has denied discriminating against them.

Cameroon’s separatist movement turned violent in 2017 after a government crackdown on initially peaceful demonstrations by English speakers. The linguistic divide is a legacy of a former German colony in central Africa that was divided between allies France and Britain at the end of World War 1.

The attack on children, which recalled the 2014 abduction of more than 200 girls by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in Chibok in neighbouring Nigeria, was criticised by human rights groups.

Reuters

