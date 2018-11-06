DRC opposition to meet and choose unity candidate in Switzerland

Leaders of Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) divided opposition would meet in Geneva on Thursday to choose a joint presidential candidate, sources said on Tuesday.

“All opposition heads will gather in Switzerland to attend a meeting to designate a joint candidate,” said one of the challengers, Freddy Matungulu.

“The public has high expectations. We as a group cannot make any claim on winning the presidential elections unless we act together,” he said.

Peter Kazadi, deputy chief of staff to leading opposition figure Felix Tshisekedi, said Tshisekedi would take part, and the meeting would probably last three days.

The December 23 election is critical for the future of the DRC, a sprawling, mineral-rich state that has never experienced a peaceful transition of power since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

Twenty-one candidates are standing in the presidential vote, which will be combined with a parliamentary election and elections to the provincial assemblies.

At stake is who will succeed President Joseph Kabila, 47, who has been in power since 2001.