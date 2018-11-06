Cameroon president urges separatists to down arms after 79 pupils kidnapped

Cameroon’s president on Tuesday warned Anglophone separatists to lay down their arms or face the full force of the law, a day after dozens of schoolchildren were abducted in the rebel region.

Clashes between a secessionist movement and the army began more than a year ago in west Cameroon, killing more than 400 civilians and forcing thousands to flee their homes.

On Monday, unidentified assailants kidnapped 79 children, their principal and a driver from the PSS Nkwen school in Bamenda in Northwest Region and took them into the bush outside town, military and government sources said.

An army spokesperson blamed separatists for Monday’s kidnapping. A separatist spokesperson denied involvement and said government soldiers had carried it out, as a ploy to discredit the insurgents.

Making an inauguration speech after re-election last month that extends his 36-year-old rule, President Paul Biya did not mention the kidnapping but attacked the separatists.

“They need to know that they will face the rigour of the law and the determination of our defence and security forces,” Biya said in the national assembly.

“I appeal to them to lay down their arms.”

Last week, an American Baptist missionary was shot dead amid fighting between the army and separatists in Bamenda.

The secessionists have imposed curfews and closed schools as part of their rebellion against the French-speaking government, which they say has marginalised the Anglophone minority.