World / Africa

Zimbabwe vows to put more mining assets on sale — including gold mines

05 November 2018 - 19:53 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Zimbabwe will announce in two weeks the successful bidders for assets owned by state-owned mining company Zimbabwe Mining and Development Corporation (ZMDC), including gold mines, mines minister Winston Chitando said on Monday. More companies will be put on sale at the end of November.

Selling struggling state-owned companies is part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wider reforms to cut government expenditure.

Chitando told a parliamentary committee that after announcing winning bidders for its six mines, the ZMDC will put on sale its remaining 20 assets by the end of November. 

The ZMDC will either sell them outright or seek joint ventures for the mines, most of which are either operating below capacity or are under care and maintenance, Chitando said.

“As government, we would like to see each and every asset owned by ZMDC getting into production,” Chitando said.

London-listed Caledonia Mining, which already operates Blanket mine in southern Zimbabwe, is among the bidders for two gold mines already on sale.

Gold is Zimbabwe’s single largest mineral export. Bullion output reached a record 994,726oz between January and October, compared with 952,397oz for the whole of 2017, Chitando said.

Small-scale producers, who are paid in cash for their deliveries to a central bank-owned subsidiary, now account for 61% of total gold production in Zimbabwe, according to ministry of mines data.

Big gold miners say their operations are being hampered by US dollar shortages, which in October forced RioZim to temporarily shut its mines.

By 2023, Zimbabwe will be earning $12bn a year from mineral exports, minister says

Mineral production is expected to be boosted by higher output at Amplats's Unki Mine and Implats's Mimosa project, Winston Chitando says
World
6 hours ago

Invictus tempers claims of oil deposits in Zimbabwe, after claims by Mnangagwa

In a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange, Invictus poured cold water on Zimbabwe's expectations of an oil bonanza, saying ‘an oil or gas ...
World
3 days ago

Hwange Colliery’s triple listings at stake over $6.4m scandal

The board laments political interference by the Zimbabwean government
Companies
4 days ago

JSE suspends Hwange Colliery

The Zimbabwean miner was placed under administration, without notifying the Zimbabwean Stock Exchange where it has its primary listing
Companies
13 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe vows to put more mining assets on sale — ...
World / Africa
2.
Dozens of pupils abducted in anglophone Cameroon
World / Africa
3.
Outgoing German spy chief reopens coalition rift ...
World / Europe
4.
Ireland says UK cannot unilaterally scrap border ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.