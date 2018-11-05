World / Africa

France gives €30m to help Gambia — and itself

Under President Emmanuel Macron, France is attempting to broaden its economic influence in Africa to anglophone regions

05 November 2018 - 18:22 John Irish
Adama Barrow. Picture: REUTERS
Banjul — France gave €30m of aid to Gambia on Monday as part of efforts to support its democratic transition and ensure stability in a region Paris deems vital to its interests.

Born of British and French colonial rivalry in the 19th century and surrounded by francophone Senegal, Gambia won independence from Britain in 1965.

President Adama Barrow won the December 2016 election by beating exiled authoritarian former leader Yahya Jammeh, who fled Gambia after regional militaries launched an operation to remove him.

"What's at stake is consolidating democracy and stability in Gambia," said a French diplomatic source, as French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian visited Gambia.

Paris has major economic interests in Senegal and wants to ensure a rebel movement in the southern Casamance area, separated from the more affluent north by Gambia, does not flare up after Jammeh broke ties with Dakar and destabilised the area.

The International Monetary Fund has warned Gambia against any new borrowing after its debt stock reached 130% of GDP at the end of 2017.

The aid provided by France comprises €5m for budgetary support, €20m for drinking water projects and €5m for agriculture.

Under President Emmanuel Macron, France is attempting to broaden its economic influence in Africa to anglophone regions.

French firms including Bollore and energy group Total are among those vying for contracts in Gambia. 

Reuters

