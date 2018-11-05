World / Africa

By 2023, Zimbabwe will be earning $12bn a year from mineral exports, minister says

Mineral production is expected to be boosted by higher output at Amplats's Unki Mine and Implats's Mimosa project, Winston Chitando says

05 November 2018 - 15:40 Desmond Kumbuka
Winston Chitando. File Picture:.REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Harare — Zimbabwe expects to earn $12bn a year from mineral exports by 2023, mines minister Winston Chitando said.

Mineral production is expected to be boosted by increased output at Anglo American Platinum’s Unki Mine and Impala Platinum’s Mimosa project, which have submitted expansion plans to the government, he said.

Diamond production is expected to reach 12-million carats a year by 2023, he said.

Zimbabwe earned $2.47bn from exports of minerals in the first half of 2018, according to central bank data. Platinum shipments generated $566.9m and industrial diamonds exports raised $40.1m, the bank said in October

Bloomberg

