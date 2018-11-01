Thousands shelter in hospital during Central African Republic clashes

Bangui — Fighting between armed groups in Batangafo, Central African Republic, forced more than 10,000 people to take refuge in the town’s hospital, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday.

“Three camps for displaced people, many houses, and the central market were all burned down” during Wednesday’s clashes, said MSF, which supports the hospital there.

“More than 10,000 people took refuge inside the hospital in the northern town,” it said.

Their teams at the facility treated 20 people for wounds, 10 of whom needed emergency surgery. One of them died in hospital from severe burns, the medical charity said in a statement.

Several hundred other people fled into the bush, said MSF.

“The situation in Batangafo remains very tense,” MSF’s head of mission there, Omar Ahmed Abenza, said in the statement.