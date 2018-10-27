Malawi gold rush gains momentum — but it’s still illegal

Nathenje — The gold rush is only four months old in Nathenje, Malawi, but already there are thousands of prospectors digging, shoveling and sifting soil in the age-old search for a nugget that will transform their lives.

“Iyi, iyi,” (“Here, here!”) is the cry when an excited miner spots any speck of the precious metal and others eagerly gather round at the site, 20km south of the capital Lilongwe.

Traders from neighbouring countries have been paying up to $34 a gram for the gold, according to one local official. But first you have to find it. And much of the hard work done here, in scorching temperatures, brings only disappointment.

The miners — many of them women — head back down the deep holes dug on the riverbanks of Nathenje river. They emerge with buckets on their heads and, after the silt has been trucked a short distance to drier ground, carefully pour the wet dirt onto a sieve to wash away sediment and examine the remains for signs of gold.

Tandizeni Natani barely knew what gold was when she and her fellow villagers left their fields to join in the sudden mining boom.

“All I knew was that it was a precious stone,” the mother of five children, the youngest of whom is three, told AFP. “On the first day, I made 25,000 kwacha ($34) and I have made about 100,000 kwacha so far, which has enabled me to buy school items for my children.”

Another villager, Fatima Chikalipo, said she bought a plot of land measuring about 5m by 10m for $7. So far, she had experienced mixed fortunes. “The first days were good but now sometimes we dig on days and we don’t find anything. So, I have not seen any tangible benefits yet,” she said. “And the price of the gold has gone down. We used to sell for 25,000 kwacha per gram. Now the buyers are offering 20,000 kwacha.”

Underground riches

Using rudimentary picks and shovels, villagers from the nearby settlements of Lumwira and Dzondi have been joined by other Malawians from across the country, more experienced in gold panning. An informal system of bosses and employees has also sprung up, alongside a makeshift collection of plastic shelters offering basic accommodation.

“It’s a lot of work,” said local man Misheck Chilayison, who bought a plot of land for $55. “We pay women who carry the dirt and pay lorries to drive the sand from the riverbanks to the labourers who wash the soil to look for the gold.”