Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa rules our sharing power with Nelson Chamisa

Harare — Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ruled out forming a power sharing government with popular opposition leader Nelson Chamisa whom he narrowly beat in disputed elections held in July.

In 2008, former South Africa President Thabo Mbeki brokered a Government of National Unity between Zanu-PF and the opposition MDC, following disputed elections that year. The pact brought about some economic stability.

Recommendations of a return to a power sharing agreement have dominated debate in the country after the outcome of the July 30 elections was bitterly contested by the opposition while the European Union called the poll “short of international standards”.

On Tuesday, Chamisa told journalists that he was open to the idea of a “transitional national authority” to lay the framework for steps to resolve Zimbabwe’s economic crisis.

Economic challenges were aggravated shortly after the disputed general election, leading to acute currency shortages, a thriving currency black market, steep price increases, shop shelves empty of basic commodities and lack of confidence in Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF government.

Addressing a meeting of the Zanu-PF central committee in Harare, Mnangagwa said his party would go it alone in trying to resolve biting economic challenges.

“Nothing is on our agenda for a government of national unity. We do not have that agenda. Let those who continue to dream and we will continue to be practical in the development of our country,” he said.