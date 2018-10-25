World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa rules our sharing power with Nelson Chamisa

A power sharing deal was mooted after the European Union called Zimbabwe's July poll 'short of international standards'

25 October 2018 - 20:10 Kevin Samaita
Emmerson Mnangagwa. REUTERS
Emmerson Mnangagwa. REUTERS

Harare — Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ruled out forming a power sharing government with popular opposition leader Nelson Chamisa whom he narrowly beat in disputed elections held in July.

In 2008, former South Africa President Thabo Mbeki brokered a Government of National Unity between Zanu-PF and the opposition MDC, following disputed elections that year. The  pact brought about some economic stability.

Recommendations of a return to a power sharing agreement have dominated debate  in the country after the outcome of the July 30 elections was bitterly contested by the opposition while the European Union called the poll “short of international standards”.

On Tuesday, Chamisa told journalists that he was open to the idea of a “transitional national authority” to lay the framework for steps to resolve Zimbabwe’s economic crisis.

Economic challenges were aggravated shortly after the disputed general election, leading to acute currency shortages, a thriving currency black market, steep price increases, shop shelves empty of basic commodities and   lack of confidence in Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF government.

Addressing a meeting of the Zanu-PF central committee in Harare, Mnangagwa said his party would go it alone in trying to resolve biting economic challenges.

 “Nothing is on our agenda for a government of national unity. We do not have that agenda. Let those who continue to dream and we will continue to be practical in the development of our country,” he said.

Mnangagwa blamed economic challenges on corruption and greed by some top officials who he did not name.

“In the wake of the extremely wicked activities by gluttonous persons and businesses in our economy, I challenge you as the party to be highly disciplined and upright in all your dealings.

“Shun all forms of corruption and be exemplary. Government is fully aware of the machinations by some detractors and economic opportunists who are bent on creating despondency in the country through manipulation of the foreign currency market and creation of artificial shortages.”  

He took a swipe at some of his party members who have spoken against austerity measures introduced by finance and economic development minister Mthuli Ncube.

Mnangagwa said Tuesday’s lifting of a ban on imports of basic goods was meant to provide interim relief for people to access basic commodities.

“The lifting of the ban of SI 122 (import restrictions) is one such move which is meant to provide interim relief to our people. My government will neither let people go without basic commodities, nor allow the willy-nilly depletion of incomes by a few rogue businesses and persons.”

SA’s retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers  will  benefit from the lifting of the import ban which is expected to spur increased spending from Zimbabweans who flock to buy goods across the border.

SAA’s Zimbabwe revenue up in the air

As Zimbabwe’s various forms of local payment deviate from their supposed underlying dollar value, SAA is coming up short in a big way …
Features
16 hours ago

Zimbabwe lifts imports ban on basic goods with SA set to benefit

Zimbabwe is facing critical shortages of basic commodities, which have run out as a result of panic buying, but can now be bought from SA
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe aims to clear World Bank, AfDB arrears in 12 months

Zimbabwe has struggled to access international credit since defaulting on its debts to global lenders two decades ago
World
3 days ago

Imara postpones Zimbabwe investment conference due to economic instability

The postponement of the Imara Zimbabwe investment conference is a blow to the ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’ campaign
World
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa rules our sharing power with ...
World / Africa
2.
Japanese journalist freed after being held in ...
World / Asia
3.
Dutch scientists unveil new TB screening test for ...
World
4.
Ethiopia gets female president as it commits to ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Zimbabwe aims to clear World Bank, AfDB arrears in 12 months
World / Africa

Zimbabwe lifts imports ban on basic goods with SA set to benefit
World / Africa

Imara postpones Zimbabwe investment conference due to economic instability
World / Africa

Dire drugs shortage in Zimbabwe leaves two top state officials seeking ...
World / Africa

Zimbabwe police arrest union leaders after court bans protests
World / Africa

Zimbabwe slides back towards 2008’s economic chaos
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.