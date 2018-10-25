World / Africa

Ethiopia gets female president as it commits to reforms

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reshuffled cabinet has 10 female ministers

25 October 2018 - 12:48 George Obulutsa
Sahle-Work Zewde. Picture: REUTERS/NOOR KHAMIS
Sahle-Work Zewde. Picture: REUTERS/NOOR KHAMIS

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia’s parliament has approved senior diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde as the country’s first female president, proceedings on state television showed, cementing another shift in the country's political system from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Sahle-Work is, at present, UN under-secretary-general and special representative of the secretary-general to the African Union. She replaces Mulatu Teshome Wirtu, who tendered his resignation to parliament earlier on Wednesday.

The president’s post is a ceremonial one in Ethiopia. The prime minister, who is the head of state, holds executive power.

“In a historic move, the two houses have elected ambassador Shalework Zewde as the next president of #Ethiopia. She is the first female head of state in modern Ethiopia,” Fitsum Arega, Abiy’s chief of staff, said on Twitter. “In a patriarchal society such as ours, the appointment of a female head of state not only sets the standard for the future but also normalises women as decision-makers in public life.”

Last week, when the prime minister reshuffled his cabinet, he appointed 10 female ministers, making Ethiopia the third country in Africa, after Rwanda and Seychelles, to achieve gender parity in their cabinets.

“When there is no peace in country, mothers will be frustrated. Therefore, we need to work on peace for the sake of our mothers,” Sahle-Work told parliament after her approval.

Teshome, who had held the office for five years, departed one year ahead of his term ending, saying he wanted to be part of change and reforms.

Sahle-Work becomes the fourth president since the ruling The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front coalition came to power. Since his appointment in April, Abiy has presided over a raft of reforms that have turned the region’s politics on its head, including the pardoning of dissidents long outlawed by the government. 

Reuters

DP World eyes Eritrean ports in region strategy

The Dubai-based state-controlled harbour operator is evaluating its strategy in the region after having its stake in a port in Djibouti — the main ...
World
3 days ago

Ethiopia paints a bleaker picture of effects of recent violence

Authorities revise up arrest and death tolls as residents report looting and rampages by Oromo youths
World
29 days ago

Somalia and Eritrea sign ‘joint declaration on brotherly relations’

The agreement is the latest step in the dramatic peace process unfolding in the Horn of Africa and just three weeks after Ethiopia and Eritrea ...
World
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Ethiopia gets female president as it commits to ...
World / Africa
2.
Former Malaysian PM Najib faces more corruption ...
World
3.
US in all-out probe into pipe bomb package spree
World / Americas
4.
Trump turns up heat on Saudi prince
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Attacks in Ethiopia targeting minorities leave scores dead
World / Africa

Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed describes how he calmed angry soldiers
World / Africa

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Electing Africa’s next set of leaders
Opinion / Between the Chains

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.