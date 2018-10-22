Outcry as Paul Biya wins Cameroon election to extend 36-year rule

Yaounde — Cameroonian President Paul Biya has won re-election by a landslide, the Constitutional Council said on Monday, extending his 36-year rule and cementing his place as one of Africa’s longest serving rulers.

Looming over his victory are opposition claims of voter fraud and a secessionist uprising in the Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions in which hundreds, including civilians, have died over the past year.

At 85, Biya is the oldest leader in sub-Saharan Africa and most Cameroonians have known only him as president.

He won 71% of the vote, giving him seven more years in power, but opposition candidates said the election was marred by ballot stuffing and intimidation. The Constitutional Council last week rejected all 18 petitions claiming fraud.

“The results were known beforehand. They do not reflect reality in Cameroon,” said Cabral Libii, an opposition candidate who came third with six%. Monday’s results showed turnout of 54%, with Biya winning strongly in nine of 10 regions. In the South and East regions he took more than 90% of the vote. His closest rival, Maurice Kamto, won 14% overall.

“Thank you for your renewed and large confidence,” Biya said on Twitter. “Let us now join in taking up, together, the challenges that confront us.”

The announcement follows two weeks of tension in the coffee-and oil-producing country where, despite economic growth above 4% a year since the last election, most people live in poverty. Kamto claimed victory for himself on October 8 based on his campaign’s figures.

In recent days, police silenced opposition marches in the port city of Douala, where Kamto is popular.

Authorities have defended the voting process. “The election was free, fair and credible in spite of the security challenges in the English-speaking regions,” the president of Constitutional Council, Clement Atangana, said on Monday.

Struggle for secession

The secessionist movement began in reaction to a government clampdown on peaceful protests calling for an end to the marginalisation of Cameroon’s English-speaking minority. Police killed civilians, sparking further protests.

The army burned villages and killed unarmed civilians, residents told Reuters, forcing thousands to flee to French-speaking regions or neighbouring Nigeria. Ghost towns are all that remain of once vibrant cities in those regions.

Turnout was 5% in the Northwest and 16% in the Southwest. In an area of 5-million English speakers, less than 100,000 voted.

Despite the unrest, and a desire among the young for change, the opposition appeared unable to mount a credible challenge to Biya who, despite long absences in Switzerland, has kept core support. He has also benefited from apathy from many who saw no point in voting.

“I voted for the opposition even though I did not trust them. I wanted anything but Paul Biya,” said Jerome, an unemployed 32-year-old. “My three children will have no future as long as he is there.”

The only current African president to have ruled longer than Biya is Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Reuters