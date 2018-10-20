Kidnapped Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji released as search for abductors continue

Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji, who was kidnapped earlier this month, said Saturday he had been released and had returned home safely.

"I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians, and everyone around the world for their prayers," he said in a tweeted message.

"I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the Police Force for working for my safe return."

His father Gullam Dewji confirmed his son's release in comments to the Tanzanian daily Mwanachi.

His uncle, Azim Dewji told Mwanachi the kidnappers had released him early Saturday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic capital.

"His abductors abandoned him and he was able to phone his father," he said in a video posted at the Mwanachi website, adding that his nephew was in good health.

The footage also showed a tired-looking Mohammed Dewji, in a tee-shirt and jogging trousers, thanking the police.

Abductors spoke 'African language'

Dar es Salaam police chief Lazaro Mambosasa told Mwanachi that he had already spoken with Dewji, who had told him that his abductors spoke an African language.

The family had offered a reward of half a million dollars (€435,000) for information that would help police find him.