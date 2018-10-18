World / Africa

DRC shuts down two radio stations for airing interview with opposition politician

Radio Liberte Lisala is owned by opposition party leader Jean-Pierre Bemba, who has been barred from running, while Radio Mwana Mboka is owned by opposition politician Crispin Bungdu

18 October 2018 - 14:39 Eric Ombok
Radio Liberte Lisala is one of two opposition radio stations shut down in the DRC ahead of elections in December. It is owned by opposition party leader Jean-Pierre Bemba. File Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL KOOREN
Radio Liberte Lisala is one of two opposition radio stations shut down in the DRC ahead of elections in December. It is owned by opposition party leader Jean-Pierre Bemba. File Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL KOOREN

Nairobi — Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) closed two opposition radio stations, the latest in a series of clampdowns on the media as the country prepares for elections, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said.

Voters are set to go to the polls on December 23 to elect a new leader as President Joseph Kabila steps down after 17 years in power. His anointed successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, faces competition from several opposition leaders. The central African nation has not had a peaceful transfer of power since it gained independence in 1960.

Police raided the offices of Radio Liberte Lisala and Radio Mwana Mboka on October 9 and ejected employees after they aired an interview with an opposition politician who called for a tax boycott to protest poor services, the New York-based CPJ said on Thursday in an e-mailed statement. It urged the authorities to allow the broadcasters to reopen.

“Congolese ruling-party politicians cannot arbitrarily decide to silence certain media for airing opposition views, especially as the DRC prepares for upcoming elections,” it said.

Radio Liberte Lisala is owned by Jean-Pierre Bemba, the leader of the opposition Movement for the Liberation of Congo, who has been barred from running in the election. Radio Mwana Mboka is owned by opposition politician Crispin Bungdu, the CPJ said.

Over the past year, media outlets in the DRC have been repeatedly targeted by the authorities, including the detention in July of 10 television journalists at Kin Lartus in the capital, Kinshasa, the CPJ said.

Congolese opposition leaders have vowed to unify behind a single candidate in the December election in a bid to beat Shadary.

Bloomberg

Congolese officials accuse Angola of violence against its citizens

Migrants and officials say Angolan security forces have killed dozens of people
World
11 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa postpones trip to DRC due to illness

The presidency says Ramaphosa and DRC President Joseph Kabila will ratify agreements reached between the two countries at the Bi-National Commission ...
National
2 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Electing Africa’s next set of leaders

You can expect energetic men in their 70s and 80s to compete aggressively and violently to serve the continent’s much younger population
Opinion
11 hours ago

Rate of Ebola infection in DRC rises as health authorities struggle

Efforts are being hampered by insecurity in the region, where militia groups carry out frequent attacks, and through locals' mistrust of health ...
World
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
‘Mad cow disease’ found on Scottish farm poses no ...
World / Europe
2.
SA's economic slump hurts smaller neighbours
Economy
3.
DRC shuts down two radio stations for airing ...
World / Africa
4.
European ‘cum-ex’ tax scam took €55bn from ...
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.