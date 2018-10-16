World / Africa

PRESIDENTIAL POLL

Clashes in Comoros over term extension

16 October 2018 - 05:05 Ali Amir Ahmed
Comoros President Azali Assoumani at the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, the US, September 27 2018. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
Comoros President Azali Assoumani at the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, the US, September 27 2018. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Protesters barricaded roads with tree trunks, stoned cars and clashed with soldiers in the Comoros on Monday in demonstrations against President Azali Assoumani’s bid to extend term limits, officials said.

Assoumani’s move to compete in presidential polls in early 2019 has angered people on the archipelago’s Anjouan island as it would deny them taking over the presidency under a system that rotates the post among the country’s three main islands.

"These protests are a result of a general sentiment of being fed up with the unfortunate decisions made by President Azali," said Mohamed Sadate Nadjib, a state official in Anjouan, adding 13 people had been arrested.

"There is a presence of soldiers on the streets and they are trying to remove the barricades but the people are blocking the streets again as soon as they leave," he told Reuters by phone.

Assoumani joins a string of African leaders in countries such as Rwanda, Uganda and Cameroon who have extended presidential term limits or amended the constitution in order to remain in power.

In August, Assoumani — from the island of Grande Comore — said a June referendum had resulted in the extension of presidential term limits and an end to the rotating presidency. The opposition called the referendum illegal.

Under the old system, the island of Anjouan would have been in line to hold the presidency in 2021.

The "yes" vote allows Assoumani to run for two more five-year terms, starting from the early election in 2019, rather than being required to step down when his present term ends in 2021.

Security officials said Anjouan’s Mutsamudu and Ouani ports remained open, but the movement of soldiers was being prevented by the barricades.

Reuters

