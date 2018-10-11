World / Africa

Zimbabwe police arrest union leaders after court bans protests

With the current mood in the country, the courts are concerned that protests over the worsening economy could turn violent

11 October 2018 - 18:42 Kevin Samaita
UPDATED 11 October 2018 - 18:46
Members of the military gesture as they patrol the streets of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, August 2 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Harare — On Thursday, Zimbabwe’s police arrested trade union leaders to thwart a planned protest over rising prices and a worsening economic crisis.

A Harare magistrate later banned street protests, arguing that any demonstrations could turn violent due to the mood in the country. 

Distressed by a deteriorating economy, Zimbabweans are increasingly looking to street protests as a way out of their quagmire. Fresh in the minds of many are the scenes of November 18 when hundreds of thousands marched to demand that long-time ruler Robert Mugabe step down; he handed resigned three days after the protests.

More recently, however, on August 1, street protests turned fatal when an army crackdown left six dead as opposition supporters demonstrated against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) handling of the July 30 elections.

Belief that more street protests could provide a solution to the country’s crisis have begun to grow and the opposition MDC Alliance has indicated that it may take this route.

On Thursday, police in Harare appeared well-equipped to deal with any civil disobedience as they swooped on dozens of activists and representatives of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) who took to the streets.

ZCTU leader Peter Mutasa was among those arrested after calling for demonstrations in Harare despite a police ban on public gatherings in the capital due to the recent cholera outbreak. Later in the day, a Harare magistrate dismissed a court application by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), which sought to revoke the ban on mass gatherings.

In an interview with Business Day in Harare, ZLHR spokesperson Kumbirai Mafunda said: “I confirm the arrests of ZCTU president Mutasa and secretary-general [Japhet] Moyo at their offices, and dozens of other unionists in Harare, Masvingo and Mutare. Our court case, in which we were challenging the ban on demonstrations, has also been thrown out by the magistrates.” 

In his ruling, magistrate Lanzani Ncube upheld a standing order that bans public gatherings due to the cholera outbreak that has left 50 dead and about 10,000 ill. The magistrate also emphasised that the protests could turn violent given the country’s current mood.

MDC Alliance officials have accused police of selectively applying the ban, saying supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa have been allowed to hold rallies in the capital.

Using the rand would help Zimbabwe out of economic crisis, MDC Alliance says

Zimbabwe's main opposition says a solution to its economic woes is to join the Rand Monetary Union, stop government borrowing and issuance of ...
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe police ban protests against new tax, citing cholera

The opposition has accused law officers of selectively applying the ban in favour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa supporters 
World
2 days ago

Zimbabwe slides back towards 2008’s economic chaos

It is with a sense of déjà vu that the country's citizens are witnessing the return of spiralling prices, fuel queues, currency erosion and ...
World
14 hours ago

Emmerson Mnangagwa says new tax painful but necessary

The 2% tax will apply on mobile, card payments and bank transfers above $10 with exceptions for foreign payments and transfer of government funds
World
2 days ago

Dollar crunch causes queues and panic in Harare

Central bank governor John Mangudya expects an improvement in the US dollar crunch within 48 hours
World
3 days ago

Zimbabwe’s presidency called into question as currency and food issues resurface

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s first 100 days in office have been painful — but that’s the price of liberation, he says
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe needs to undergo pain to enjoy reform, says minister

‘I know it is a shock to people, but we do need austerity now,’ says the country’s finance minister
World
6 days ago

