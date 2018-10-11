Zimbabwe announces plan to clear its foreign debt

The lenders and Western donors urged Ncube to "judiciously" implement his two-year economic recovery programme announced last Friday, the statement said.

Ncube’s plan will result in cuts to government spending and the state wage bill, and privatisation of loss-making state-owned firms.

Zimbabwe, which adopted the US dollar after hyperinflation left its own currency worthless in 2009, is gripped by acute shortages of cash dollars. Prices of basic goods and medicine have risen in the last few days.

At the heart of its economic problems is a $17bn domestic and foreign debt, a $1.8bn trade deficit that has worsened dollar shortages and lack of confidence in the ruling party by citizens still traumatised by hyperinflation.

Prices of basic goods, medicine and drugs, building materials and public taxis have risen by at least 50% in the last week.

The economic crunch is increasing political tension after a July vote that was supposed to lay the foundation for Zimbabwe’s recovery was instead followed by turmoil that left six people dead after an army crackdown.

The latest crisis was triggered by fiscal and monetary changes announced on October 1, including a 2% tax on money transfers and separation of cash dollars and foreign inflows from bond notes and electronic dollars, that caused the collapse of the surrogate currency on the black market.

When the changes were announced, $100 in bond notes was worth $49 cash dollars but only $26 on Wednesday.

In a separate statement, Ncube said the bond note and electronic dollars would remain officially pegged at 1:1 to the US dollar as the government seeks to protect people’s savings.

He said the government would also gazette rules protecting foreign dollar inflows to ensure the money was not

taken by the central bank or government, good news for mines outraged by the US

dollar shortages.

On Wednesday, some shops and restaurants, including the local franchise of fast-food chain KFC, had closed their outlets because some suppliers of goods and medicine were demanding that they be paid cash dollars.

Reuters