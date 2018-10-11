World / Africa

Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji kidnapped

Dewji is the owner of MeTL Group and has served as a lawmaker for the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party

11 October 2018 - 14:50 Ken Karuri
Tanzanian businessman Mohammed Dewji was kidnapped by gunmen in Tanzania's economic capital, Dar es Salaam. Picture: AFP/KHALFAN SAID HASSAN
Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji has been abducted, a government minister has said. Dewji was seized by unidentified assailants on Thursday morning as he walked into a gym in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, the East African newspaper reported, citing police commander Lazaro Mambosasa.

He was abducted by two foreigners, the Swahili Times reported on Twitter, citing Mambosasa.

“I’ve spoken to his father and the news of the kidnap of our friend Mo is true,” state minister for environment and union affairs January Makamba said on Twitter. “Mohammed has a family and young children. Help us by giving information that will help with his rescue.”

Dewji is the owner of Tanzanian industrial conglomerate MeTL Group and has served as a lawmaker for the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party. His current net worth is about $1.5bn, according to the Forbes Billionaires list.

MeTL is one of Tanzania’s biggest companies and accounts for about 3.5% of the country’s GDP, according to its website. The company imports palm oil for soaps and detergents and consumer goods ranging from sewing machines to bubblegum, and exports agricultural products including sugar, fertiliser and cashew nuts.

It operates in 11 African countries, including Ethiopia, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, and employs 24,000 people.

Bloomberg

