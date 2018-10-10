Social media is awash with memes of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe asking if he should return to office‚ complemented with jokes suggesting he should get dressed up just in case he’s called back.

This is because the past two weeks have seen acute shortages of fuel‚ drugs‚ food and a spike in commodity prices‚ presenting the biggest test for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s first 100 days in office.

Zimbabweans are quick to think the man they marched to remove at the behest of the military in November last year could have handled the situation better‚ but Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said it’s too early to crucify Mnangagwa.

“With these few days in power‚ what kind of miracle can be done to turn around the economy when we had 38 years of waste under Mugabe? Why can’t people give it time? Why not allow [Mnangagwa] to go a while and look at things positively‚ [rather] than continue the political onslaught against Zanu-PF and [Mnangagwa] when he has done nothing?” he said.

In 2003‚ faced with a fuel crisis‚ Mugabe looked up to slain Libyan ruler Colonel Muammar Gaddafi for help. Without any known all-weather friends‚ Mnangagwa relies on his world-renowned economist‚ finance minister Mthuli Ncube‚ for sound economic decisions.

However‚ Ncube’s first of many hard decisions to come have riled the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU). The umbrella body says the 2% tax per dollar on transactions the minister has put in place burdens the poor. “The people have no option but to be bled by this move, which will also create a fertile ground for a three-tier pricing system that spurs the cost of living as retailers and service providers will pass on the cost to consumers‚” ZCTU said.

For Mnangagwa‚ it’s no pain no gain. “The liberalisation of the economy has its own pains [and] this is one of the pains that we are going to go through‚” he said‚ addressing a Professional Women‚ Women Executives and Business Women Forum (Proweb) gathering.

But ZCTU has gone ahead and planned a demonstration on Thursday‚ which is set to be the first since August 1 when opposition MDC Alliance supporters took to the streets to reject the presidential election outcome. That demonstration ended with at least six dead as the military opened fire on civilians.